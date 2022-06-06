45% of employees have returned to office full-time

Return-to-Office Index: According to the report, 99 percent of Mumbai residents have gone back to the office, with the National Capital Region ranking second, with 61 percent. Bengaluru (42 percent), Pune (39 percent), Hyderabad (35 percent) and Chennai (27 percent) are the other metros featured in the report.

The number of employees returning to office touched its highest point since the pandemic accelerated the work-from-home push in March 2020, with 45 percent back at their workplaces, according to a report by Work In Sync, a SaaS (software-as-a-service) solution that enables organisations to establish hybrid workplaces and return-to-office routines.

The report, titled "The Return-to-Office Index, April 2022", found that the easing or outright removal of COVID restrictions has encouraged employees across the country to return to the office. The 45 percent registered in April this year was a 38 percent jump over May 2021, when the devastating second wave of COVID-19 was at its peak.

According to the report, 99 percent of Mumbai residents have gone back to the office, with the National Capital Region ranking second, with 61 percent. Bengaluru (42 percent), Pune (39 percent), Hyderabad (35 percent) and Chennai (27 percent) are the other metros featured in the report.

The return-to-office index for the products Industry increased from 16 percent in Mar to 25 percent in April, while the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance segment registered the highest index at 69 percent.

That said, the hybrid work arrangement is here to stay, with several companies offering their employees that option, with some even allowing their staff to work from home full-time.

Also read: