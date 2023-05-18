Burger King India on the block - Jubilant Foodworks, others in fray: CNBC-Awaaz

Everstone is planning on selling stake in the holding company which is based out of Singapore.

A Private Equity consortium of Advent and General Atlantic, along with Domino's India operator Jubilant Foodworks are in the fray to acquire Everstone's stake in Restaurant Brands Asia, sources privy to the matter told CNBC-Awaaz.

The sources said that PE firm Everstone is in talks to sell its entire stake in Restaurant Brands Asia, the operator of fast-food chains like Burger King.

Jubilant Foodworks' board is said to have discussed the bid submission in Wednesday's board meeting, during which it reported its March quarter results, sources said, adding that bankers have shortlisted two players for the stake sale.

Everstone is planning on selling stake in the holding company which is based out of Singapore. The deal may trigger an open offer and a decision on the same is likely to be taken next month.

Advent International did not respond to CNBC-Awaaz's query.

The source elaborated that since Burger King has not been able to deliver on numbers, Everstone, being a PE firm has found it difficult to turn things around.

Jubilant Foodworks has shown interest as Restaurant Brands Asia will complement its current portfolio and will be able to turn the company around.

Restaurant Brands Asia reported its March quarter results on Wednesday, in which it reported revenue growth of 28.6 percent, while operating profit or EBITDA increased by 35 percent year-on-year. While the company's India business grew by 35 percent, losses for the Indonesia business widened compared to last year.

The company now has 391 Burger King outlets in India, after having opened 88 restaurants and closed 12 in financial year 2023. It plans on increasing the total number of Burger King stores to 450 by the end of the current financial year.

Cash breakeven in the Indonesia business will also be achieved in financial year 2024, according to the management.