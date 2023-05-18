Breaking News
Sensex, Nifty 50 off opening highs, Divis Lab top loser
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsBurger King India on the block Jubilant Foodworks, others in fray: CNBC Awaaz

Burger King India on the block - Jubilant Foodworks, others in fray: CNBC-Awaaz

Burger King India on the block - Jubilant Foodworks, others in fray: CNBC-Awaaz
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 18, 2023 10:32:51 AM IST (Updated)

Everstone is planning on selling stake in the holding company which is based out of Singapore.

A Private Equity consortium of Advent and General Atlantic, along with Domino's India operator Jubilant Foodworks are in the fray to acquire Everstone's stake in Restaurant Brands Asia, sources privy to the matter told CNBC-Awaaz.

Live Tv

Loading...

The sources said that PE firm Everstone is in talks to sell its entire stake in Restaurant Brands Asia, the operator of fast-food chains like Burger King.
Jubilant Foodworks' board is said to have discussed the bid submission in Wednesday's board meeting, during which it reported its March quarter results, sources said, adding that bankers have shortlisted two players for the stake sale.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X