Burger King India on the block - Jubilant Foodworks, others in fray: CNBC-Awaaz

Everstone is planning on selling stake in the holding company which is based out of Singapore.

A Private Equity consortium of Advent and General Atlantic, along with Domino's India operator Jubilant Foodworks are in the fray to acquire Everstone's stake in Restaurant Brands Asia, sources privy to the matter told CNBC-Awaaz.

The sources said that PE firm Everstone is in talks to sell its entire stake in Restaurant Brands Asia, the operator of fast-food chains like Burger King.

Jubilant Foodworks' board is said to have discussed the bid submission in Wednesday's board meeting, during which it reported its March quarter results, sources said, adding that bankers have shortlisted two players for the stake sale.