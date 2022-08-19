ReNew Power reports Rs 10.4 crore loss in April-June

By CNBCTV18.com

ReNew Power on Friday reported a loss of Rs 10.4 crore in the April-June quarter of FY23 due to certain adjustments of one-time expenses.

"Net loss for Q1 FY23 (April-June 2022) was Rs 104 million (USD 1 million or Rs 10.4 crore) compared to a net profit of Rs 425 million (USD 5 million or Rs 42.5 crore) for Q1 FY22 (April-June 2021)," a company statement said.

The company explained that the net loss includes a one-time expense for debt premium and the impact of a reclassification of a hedge loss from the balance sheet of Rs 253.1 crore for the refinancing of dollar bonds with lower cost rupee debt. Total income (or total revenue) for Q1 FY23 was Rs 2,500.7 crore, an increase of 48.8 percent over Q1 FY22.

The translation of Indian rupees into US dollars has been made at Rs 79.02 to USD 1.00, it stated. As of June 30, 2022, the company's portfolio consisted of 12.9 GWs, a 30.3 percent increase year-on-year, of which 7.6 GWs are commissioned and 5.3 GWs are committed.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the company signed an additional ~0.3 GWs of PPAs (Power Purchase Agreement) bringing the company's total portfolio to 13.2 GWs currently, it stated.