ReNew Power rebrands itself in move towards becoming a decarbonisation company

ReNew Power, one of India's leading clean energy companies, announced upgrading its brand identity today. The company has rebranded itself as ReNew with changing its website and logo. Further the company is transitioning from being a solar and wind Independent Power Producer (IPP) to being a decarbonisation company.

“India’s leading renewable energy provider on a mission to decarbonize India and build a fossil-free future through innovative and sustainable solutions,” reads the company’s new website.

Further the company has renewed its mission to be “creating a carbon free world by accelerating the clean energy transition,”

As per the new website the decarbonisation solutions offered by the company include energy generation, net zero solutions for corporates and green hydrogen solutions.

Sumant Sinha, MD of ReNew Power told CNBC-TV18 last month that the future of renewable energy is crucial in the next 5-8 years, and India has a unique opportunity to play a significant role in this industry.

Additionally Sinha emphasised the need to scale up renewables to decarbonise the electricity sector, and highlighted the importance of addressing climate change issues through technology and customer engagement.

ReNew Power intends to maintain its leading position in the Indian renewable sector, but Sinha acknowledged that significant capacity additions will be necessary to achieve this goal.

“As India grows, so shall we. Therefore, we will continue to have to add a fairly significant amount of capacity to maintain our position in the renewable sector in India,” he added.

He also acknowledged that India's energy demand is expected to grow 2-3 times in the next 20-30 years, and that the country will have to add an energy system equivalent to the size of the European Union to meet this demand.