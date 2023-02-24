Renault-Nissan India employees to get raise of up to Rs 30,000 per month after long negotiations

Renault-Nissan India in a statement has said, “The settlement with the union is designed to ensure long-term stability and covers a period of six years effective from April 1, 2019, through March 31, 2025.”

Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Limited (RNAIPL) has recently announced it has concluded a long-term settlement agreement with its workers’ representative union Renault Nissan India Thozhilalar Sangam (RNITS).

The automobile manufacturer, in a statement, said, “The settlement with the union is designed to ensure long-term stability and covers a period of six years effective from April 1, 2019, through March 31, 2025.”

Indian joint venture and part of the Renault–Nissan–Mitsubishi alliance RNAIPL’s this new package would be in two tranches - first for the period between 2019 to 2022 and the second for between 2022 to FY25. The employees in the second tranche will get an average hike of Rs 30,000 per month.

Most employees are happy with the settlement and around 2,500 have accepted it, revealed an Economic Times report quoting a source in RNITS.

The management and union have jointly submitted the settlement before the Retd Judge of Madras High Court Justice P Jyothimani in an arbitration proceeding, following which an award has been passed.

Keerthi Prakash, Managing Director of RNAIPL, said, “We are very happy to reach this important agreement, ensuring employee voices were directly represented in securing a competitive settlement while at the same time keeping the welfare and aspirations of the workforce as our top priority.”

Earlier in February, the Nissan-Renault alliance announced to invest $600 million in its Indian Technology & Business Centre in Chennai to support the new projects which include Research and Development (R&D) and create up to 2,000 additional new jobs.

The company with this new investment aims to introduce EVs in the Indian market soon to transition to carbon-neutral manufacturing in the country. Since RNAIPL began operations in 2010, over 2.4 million units of Renault and Nissan vehicles have been manufactured at the company’s Chennai plant.

Renault and Nissan also announced collaboration on six new production vehicles for domestic and international customers, including two new fully electric vehicles, uplifting the Renault-Nissan centre into an international export hub.