Religare Finvest completes Rs 2,178 crore one-time settlement with lenders; to get no dues certificate

RFL has been under a Corrective Action Plan (CAP) since January 2018 due to its weak financial health. The NBFC subsidiary of Religare Enterprises owed about Rs 5,300 crore to the consortium of lenders led by the State Bank of India.

Religare Finvest, the NBFC subsidiary of Religare Enterprises, has made the agreed payment as part of a one-time settlement executed in December 2022. Accordingly, the company has now completed the entire payment of Rs 2,178 crore as part of a settlement and it’s now expected to receive a no-dues certificate from the lenders.

Earlier, it was disclosed that on account of various issues emanating from the erstwhile promoters, RFL was facing a significant asset-liability mismatch and to overcome the same, the company took various steps for revival including extending a one-time Settlement (OTS) proposal to the lenders.

RFL executed the OTS agreement on 30 December 2022 along with REL, the parent company with all sixteen secured lenders (OTS lenders) for full & final settlement w.r.t. their outstanding dues including dues towards their unsecured exposure.

Other lenders include the Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank of India, IDBI Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, and Bank of Maharashtra.

In the quarter ending December 2022, the net loss of Religare Finvest narrowed to Rs 151.65 crore from Rs 255.74 crore in the same period last year. Revenue fell to Rs 34 crore from 38 crore year-on-year.

The stock recently slipped from the level of 190 to hit the 5-month low of 149. It currently trades just above 150.