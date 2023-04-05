Religare to acquire MyInsuranceClub to expand into insurance distribution space

Religare Group said that the proposed acquisition, which is subject to regulatory approvals, is in line with the Group’s strategy to further the growth of the insurance business and emerge as a stronger insurance player.

Religare Enterprises Limited (REL), in its quest to expand its offerings into the insurance distribution space, has signed a share Purchase Agreement for the proposed acquisition of MyInsuranceClub (MIC).

Announcing this on Wednesday, Religare Group said that the proposed acquisition, which is subject to regulatory approvals, is in line with the group’s strategy to further the growth of the insurance business and emerge as a stronger insurance player.

MIC is an insurance web aggregator from iGear Holdings Private Limited which is a part of The Indian Express Group.

Dr. Rashmi Saluja, Executive Chairperson, Religare Enterprises said, “Under the strategy, we are delighted to onboard MIC as a key segment of our financial services business post all regulatory approvals. With this proposed acquisition, the Religare Group will strengthen its insurance offerings, making them available for masses. The transition of MIC will not only propel the company into the next growth phase but will also prove to be a step towards digital evolution.”

Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express Group said, “The business of MIC is aligned with offerings of the Religare Group. Hence, it is our belief that Religare will be a perfect home for this business. The Group’s management and its charismatic leadership, its experience in financial services space, and the growth strategy make the proposed acquisition a perfect move towards a new beginning.”