A Bench comprising the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justice Krishna Murari and Justice Hima Kohli passed the order on pleas filed by mining firms that sought lifting of curbs on the sale and export that were imposed after rampant violations.

In a relief to Vedanta and Karnataka iron ore firms, the Supreme Court on Friday lifted the curbs on sale in the state and permitted the export.

The apex court allowed mining firms to sell the already excavated iron ore through direct contracts without e-auctions.

“We grant appellants permission to sell already excavated iron ore stock etc. in three Karnataka districts and permission granted to allocate iron ore by entering into direct contracts without resorting to e-auction. Permission granted to applicant to export iron ore produced in Karnataka to countries abroad but in terms of Government of India policies,” said the court.

The Supreme Court had imposed curbs on iron ore exports from Karnataka in 2011 aiming to prevent environmental degradation and preserve the state's mineral resources.