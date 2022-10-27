In a major relief for Dhanlaxmi Bank, a division bench of the Kerala High Court has ruled in favour of the bank, setting aside a writ petition filed by four shareholders seeking board positions. This ruling will pave the way for expansion of the board and also help it proceed with its proposed fund raising plan.

The four shareholders' candidature was rejected by the board last year which prompted them to challenge it in the High Court.

The current board of Dhanlaxmi Bank has only five members. This includes the MD, CEO, as well as two RBI-nominated directors. The verdict will now pave the way for the expansion of the board which will include the nomination of a woman director as mandated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Once the board is in place, the bank will be able to go ahead with the proposed rights issue, where it had offered to raise about Rs 130 crore. This proposal has been stalled because the annual general meeting (AGM) being held back because of the ongoing litigations in court.

The bank will hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on November 12 seeking to curb the spending powers exercised by its managing director and CEO Shivan JK.

The shareholders are seeking to suspend all the delegated powers exercised by the managing director and CEO with respect to all capital and revenue expenditure, except statutory payments like salaries and wages as well as Central and State taxes.

