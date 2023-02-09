Trends Footwear signs Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra as brand ambassadors

At present, Trends Footwear operates across more than 700 points of sale in 355 cities across the country, the retail chain said in a statement.

Reliance Retail on Thursday announced that its footwear retail chain Trends Footwear signed actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra as brand ambassadors.

The footwear retail chain has a wide collection for all — men, women and children.

"Being one of the fastest growing retail footwear brands in India, our key brand objective was to establish a strong connection with the youth across the country. In Kiara and Sidharth, we have two popular talented Bollywood youth icons, who have an extensive following among millennials and the youngsters of the country and Trends Footwear is happy to be associated with them," said Akhilesh Prasad, CEO and president of fashion and lifestyle at Reliance Retail.

Trends Footwear CEO Nilesh Kumar said that the retail chain is keeping Indian customers at the core of its business. "Trends Footwear is bringing up to date footwear fashion so that the latest trends are available to our consumers," he said.

Kiara Advani said fashion and trends go hand-in-hand and Trends Footwear is a brand which is widely accepted, visible and loved by consumers across the country. "There are a variety of shoes available for all occasions that I would love to wear round-the-clock — be it workout shoes, everyday casuals, party wear, ethnic wear and home wear — and all at very delightful price points," she said.

Commenting on his association, Sidharth Malhotra said he is very excited and happy to be associated with Trends Footwear as the face of the brand across the country. "I loved the range of footwear that I donned — be it the series of men's smart casuals or sportswear. All these are cool and trendy," he added.

At present, Trends Footwear operates across more than 700 points of sale in 355 cities across the country, the retail chain said in a statement.

