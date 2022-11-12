Reliance to build India's first multimodal logistics park in Chennai

By Pihu Yadav

MoRTH is developing 35 MMLPs, out of which 15 are prioritised in the next three years.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has been awarded the project to build India's first multimodal logistics park (MMLP) in Chennai by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

The project comes under the “PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (NMP)” launched in October 2021 and is aimed at improving multi-modal connectivity and last-mile connectivity across the country, according to a statement by the ministry.

The estimated project cost is Rs 1,424 crore. The total concession period is 45 years. The SPV will provide four-lane NH connectivity of 5.4 km with an estimated cost of Rs 104 crore and new rail siding to the MMLP site of a length of about 10.5 Km with an estimated cost of Rs 217 crore.

“The MMLP will be developed in three phases with an estimated developer investment of Rs 783 crore Phase-1 development is targeted within two years i.e., by 2025 leading to commercial operations,” the ministry added.

The MMLP at Chennai which is strategically located at about 52 km from Chennai Port, 80 km from Ennore Port, and 87 km from Katupalli Airport will be a focal point of logistics in the southern region. It is estimated to cater to 7.17 Million Metric Tonne (MMT) cargo in a horizon period of 45 years.

MoRTH is developing 35 MMLPs, out of which 15 are prioritised in the next three years.

If all goes according to plan, MMLPs will be a long-awaited answer to India's logistical problems. These will serve as hubs for the delivery, storage, and storing of freight, giving logistics firms additional incentives like customs clearances. To strengthen and diversify the logistics system, these parks will also promote multimodal transit via inland waterways, railroads, and highways.

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.