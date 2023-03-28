Reliance, Tata Power and JSW Energy among 11 companies to get solar cell manufacturing approval

The Central government revealed that the second tranche is expected to bring in an investment of Rs 93,041 crore, and will also generate a total of 1,01,487 jobs. Of the 1,01,487 jobs, 35,010 will get direct employment and 66,477 will be indirectly employed.

The Centre on Tuesday allotted a total capacity of 39,600 MW of domestic Solar PV module manufacturing capacity to 11 companies, with a total outlay of Rs 14,007 crore under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for high efficiency solar PV modules (Tranche-II).

The manufacturing capacity of 7,400 MW is expected to become operational by October 2024, while 16,800 MW capacity would be operational by April 2025 and the remaining 15,400 MW capacity would be by April 2026, the Centre said in a statement.

The companies awarded under the PLI scheme include Indosol, Reliance, First Solar, JSW, and Tata Power Solar among others.

RK Singh, the Union minister for power and new and renewable energy said, “The PLI Scheme has proved to be a watershed event in India's renewable landscape resulting in around 48 GW domestic module manufacturing capacity within the next three years. The scheme has boosted the government's efforts to reduce not only the impact of global supply chain shocks but also our import dependence adhering to the Prime Minister's vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

In the November-December 2022 period, a total integrated capacity of 8737 MW was allocated under Tranche-I of the scheme.

Therefore, considering the two tranches together, the total domestic solar PV module manufacturing capacity allocated under the PLI scheme is 48,337 MW, with a cumulative support of more than Rs 18,500 crore by the Centre.

