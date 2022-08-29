Signs of succession: Mukesh Ambani introduces daughter Isha as Reliance Retail leader

By CNBC-TV18

Mini At Reliance Industries Ltd's 45th annual shareholders meeting, Ambani introduced Isha as leader of retail business as he invited her to speak on integrating WhatsApp with the retail business.

Buy / Sell Reliance share TRADE

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Monday introduced daughter Isha as leader of his conglomerate's retail business as he detailed the succession planning at India's most valuable firm.

Ambani had previously named son Akash as chairman of the group's telecom arm, Reliance Jio.

At Reliance Industries Ltd 's 45th annual shareholders' meeting, Ambani introduced Isha as the leader of Reliance Retail as he invited her to speak on integrating WhatsApp with the retail business. Isha, 30, gave a presentation on placing online grocery orders using WhatsApp and making payments.

Also Read | Jio to launch 5G in key metros by Diwali

"At a time when a bright future is beckoning Reliance, what gives me optimism is our huge reservoir of young, dynamic and best-in-class talent. Our next-gen leaders are condently taking over the reins across businesses," Mukesh Ambani said.

Ambani, 65, has three children, twins Akash and Isha and youngest son Anant. Isha is married to Anand Piramal, son of Piramal Group's Ajay and Swati Piramal.

"Akash and Isha have assumed leadership roles in Jio and Retail, respectively. They have been passionately involved in our consumer businesses since their inception. Anant has also joined our new energy business with great zeal. In fact, he spends most of his time in Jamnagar," Ambani added.

Also Read | Reliance O2C unit delivers another year of superlative performance: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance has three broad businesses — oil refining and petrochemicals, retail and digital services that include telecom. While retail and digital services are housed in separate wholly-owned subsidiaries, the oil-to-chemical or O2C business is a functional division of Reliance. The new energy business is also with the parent firm.

Anant, 26, may get to helm the O2C and new energy business of the conglomerate.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the action from the Reliance AGM, please check our LIVE blog

(Edited by : Abhishek Jha )