Reliance Industries' subsidiary inks pact to sell off assets in Eagleford shale play

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will be exiting the shale gas business in North America as an agreement was inked to sell off the assets linked to its subsidiary Reliance Eagleford Upstream Holding, LP (REUHLP) in Eagleford shale play.

"Reliance Eagleford Upstream Holding, LP, a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary of RIL, announced the signing of agreements with Ensign Operating III, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company to divest its interest in certain upstream assets in the Eagleford shale play of Texas, USA," the firm said in a statement.

With this transaction, Reliance has divested all its shale gas assets and has exited from the shale gas business in North America, the statement said.

"A purchase and sale agreement has been signed between REUHLP and Ensign on November 5, 2021, for this sale. The sale is at a consideration higher than the current carrying value of the assets," it said.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc acted as financial advisor to Reliance in the deal, and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as its legal counsel.

