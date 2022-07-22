Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) rose over a percent on Friday ahead of the company’s quarterly results. The oil-to-telecom conglomerate is slated to release its earnings post market hours today.
At 13:13 IST, shares of the RIL were trading 0.8 percent higher at Rs 2,507 on the BSE.
Key thing to watch out for in RIL’s quarterly numbers will be the performance of its oil-to-chemicals (O2C) unit, which accounted for almost 57 percent of its total revenue in the year ended March 2022.
The Street expects the oil-to-telecom conglomerate to clock a strong performance in the April-June period driven by sustained growth in its O2C business, which scaled a record high in revenue in the year ended March 2022.
Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll expect Reliance Industries to report a 50.3 percent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 24,357 crore for the April-June period compared with the previous three months.
Market participants also have eyes for any concrete announcement on potential initial public offerings (IPOs) of the consumer businesses.
Note To Readers
(Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust that controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.)