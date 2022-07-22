Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) rose over a percent on Friday ahead of the company’s quarterly results. The oil-to-telecom conglomerate is slated to release its earnings post market hours today.

At 13:13 IST, shares of the RIL were trading 0.8 percent higher at Rs 2,507 on the BSE.

Also Read |

Key thing to watch out for in RIL’s quarterly numbers will be the performance of its oil-to-chemicals (O2C) unit, which accounted for almost 57 percent of its total revenue in the year ended March 2022.

The Street expects the oil-to-telecom conglomerate to clock a strong performance in the April-June period driven by sustained growth in its O2C business, which scaled a record high in revenue in the year ended March 2022.

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll expect Reliance Industries to report a 50.3 percent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 24,357 crore for the April-June period compared with the previous three months.

Market participants also have eyes for any concrete announcement on potential initial public offerings (IPOs) of the consumer businesses.