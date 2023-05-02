Reliance in focus as shareholders prep for Jio Financial demerger meeting

Jio Financial demerger: Reliance Industries’ shares were in focus on May 2 ahead of the meeting of secured creditors, unsecured creditors and shareholders to approve the proposed demerger of Reliance Strategic Ventures.

Reliance Industries’ shares were in focus on May 2 ahead of the meeting of secured creditors, unsecured creditors and shareholders to approve the proposed demerger of Reliance Strategic Ventures. Post the approval, the unit, which is the financial services subsidiary of the oil-to-telecom conglomerate, will be renamed Jio Financial Services.

Shareholders of Reliance will receive one share of the demerged entity for every one share held in the company. Veteran Banker KV Kamath will be the non-executive chairman of the demerged entity.

Once the demerger gets a nod from the shareholders, Jio Financial Services shares will be listed on both on BSE and NSE with its share capital surging to Rs 15,005 crore from Rs 232.1 crore, while the paid-up share capital will go up to Rs 6,766 crore from Rs 2.33 crore.