English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsReliance in focus as shareholders prep for Jio Financial demerger meeting

Reliance in focus as shareholders prep for Jio Financial demerger meeting

Reliance in focus as shareholders prep for Jio Financial demerger meeting
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Kanishka Sarkar  May 2, 2023 10:21:07 AM IST (Updated)

Jio Financial demerger: Reliance Industries’ shares were in focus on May 2 ahead of the meeting of secured creditors, unsecured creditors and shareholders to approve the proposed demerger of Reliance Strategic Ventures.

Reliance Industries’ shares were in focus on May 2 ahead of the meeting of secured creditors, unsecured creditors and shareholders to approve the proposed demerger of Reliance Strategic Ventures. Post the approval, the unit, which is the financial services subsidiary of the oil-to-telecom conglomerate, will be renamed Jio Financial Services.

Recommended Articles

View All
​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Apr 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


Shareholders of Reliance will receive one share of the demerged entity for every one share held in the company. Veteran Banker KV Kamath will be the non-executive chairman of the demerged entity.
Once the demerger gets a nod from the shareholders, Jio Financial Services shares will be listed on both on BSE and NSE with its share capital surging to Rs 15,005 crore from Rs 232.1 crore, while the paid-up share capital will go up to Rs 6,766 crore from Rs 2.33 crore.
Note To Readers

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust that controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X