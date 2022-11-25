Reliance rolls out Jio True 5G in Gujarat, to be available from November 25

Additionally, the company will launch with the 5G services an important True 5G initiative called 'Education-For-All'. Under this Reliance Foundation and Jio are coming together to initially digitize 100 schools in Gujarat.

Reliance Group's telecom arm Jio has launched Jio True 5G services in each of the 33 district headquarters in Gujarat. This makes Gujarat the first state in India to get Jio True 5G coverage in 100 percent of the district headquarters.

“Gujarat the first state in India to get Jio True 5G coverage in 100 percent of the district headquarters. Gujarat holds a special place, as it is Reliance’s Janmabhoomi. This strategic announcement is a dedication to Gujarat and its people. As a model state, Jio will launch a series of True 5G-powered initiatives across Education, Healthcare, Agriculture, Industry 4.0 and IOT sectors in Gujarat and then extend it across the country,” the company said in a press release.

The Jio Welcome Offer is available in Gujarat from November 25 and offers unlimited data at speeds up to 1 Gbps+.

Further the company will also launch an important True 5G-powered initiative named ‘Education-For-All’ with the 5G services. Under this Reliance Foundation and Jio are coming together to initially digitize 100 schools in Gujarat.

Through this initiative, schools will be able to connect with: JioTrue5G connectivity 2. Advanced Content Platform 3. Teacher & Student Collaboration Platform 4. School Management Platform.

“We are proud to share that Gujarat is now the first state to have 100% district headquarters connected with our robust True 5G network. We want to showcase the real power of this technology and how it can impact a billion lives,” said Akash M Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited.

On November 18, the company also announced that Jio True 5G network is now available across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and other major locations, the company said on November 18. Jio is now the only operator to provide True-5G services across Delhi-NCR region, including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad among other major locations.

Jio is rolling out the most-advanced True-5G network at a rapid pace, which now covers major parts of this geography.

At the 45th Annual General Meeting held in August, Reliance Group’s Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani had said that to build a pan-India 5G network, Reliance Group has committed an investment of Rs 2 lakh crore and Reliance Jio has lined up an ambitious roll-out plan to make it the fastest in the world, said said at the

“By December 2023, which is less than 18 months from today, we will deliver Jio 5G to every town, every taluka, and every tehsil of our country,” he added.