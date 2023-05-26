Reliance Retail partners with General Mills to launch Alan's Bugles in India

Owned by General Mills, the international corn chips snacks brand has more than 50 years of heritage and is available across major global markets including the UK, the US and the Middle East.

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), on Friday, announced its foray into the western snacks category with the launch of Alan’s Bugles in India.

Speaking on the launch, an RCPL spokesperson said, “We intend to actively participate in the growing western snacks market with a greater focus on taste profile and overall experience. We are excited to launch a range of Alan’s snacks starting with Bugles, which is yet another step towards expanding our footprint in the FMCG market.”

Alan’s Bugles said that it plans to offer a top-notch snacking experience to Indian consumers and will be available at pocket-friendly price points starting from Rs 10 in flavours such as Original (Salted), Tomato and Cheese.

“Bugles are iconic cone-shaped corn chips with a light and airy crunch. What started in 1964 as the first delicious horn-shaped corn chip, has expanded across the globe. We look forward to seeing snack lovers across India enjoy Bugles that are loved by consumers globally!,” said, Sheshadri Savalgi, Finance Director at General Mills India.

On Thursday, Reliance Retail announced the successful acquisition of a 51 percent controlling stake in Lotus Chocolate Company Limited (LOTUS).). By completing this transaction, RCPL now has full control over LOTUS, effective as of May 24, 2023.

LOTUS is known for its expertise in manufacturing high-quality chocolates, cocoa products, and cocoa derivatives and is listed on the BSE stock exchange.

