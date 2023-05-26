Reliance Retail partners with General Mills to launch Alan's Bugles in India

Owned by General Mills, the international corn chips snacks brand has more than 50 years of heritage and is available across major global markets including the UK, the US and the Middle East.

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), on Friday, announced its foray into the western snacks category with the launch of Alan’s Bugles in India.

Speaking on the launch, an RCPL spokesperson said, “We intend to actively participate in the growing western snacks market with a greater focus on taste profile and overall experience. We are excited to launch a range of Alan’s snacks starting with Bugles, which is yet another step towards expanding our footprint in the FMCG market.”