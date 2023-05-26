English
    Reliance Retail partners with General Mills to launch Alan's Bugles in India
    Read Time2 Min(s) Read
    By CNBCTV18.com May 26, 2023 4:58:40 PM IST (Updated)

    Owned by General Mills, the international corn chips snacks brand has more than 50 years of heritage and is available across major global markets including the UK, the US and the Middle East.

    Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), on Friday, announced its foray into the western snacks category with the launch of Alan’s Bugles in India.

    Speaking on the launch, an RCPL spokesperson said, “We intend to actively participate in the growing western snacks market with a greater focus on taste profile and overall experience. We are excited to launch a range of Alan’s snacks starting with Bugles, which is yet another step towards expanding our footprint in the FMCG market.”
    Alan’s Bugles said that it plans to offer a top-notch snacking experience to Indian consumers and will be available at pocket-friendly price points starting from Rs 10 in flavours such as Original (Salted), Tomato and Cheese.
