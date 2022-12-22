Homebusiness newscompanies news

Reliance Retail strengthens new commerce business with Rs 2,850 crore METRO Cash & Carry acquisition

Reliance Retail strengthens new commerce business with Rs 2,850 crore METRO Cash & Carry acquisition

3 Min(s) Read

By Hormaz Fatakia  Dec 22, 2022 5:45:39 AM IST (Updated)

METRO India generated sales worth Rs 7,700 crore for the financial year that ended in September 2022, the best sales performance since its entry into India.

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

25 car launches in 2023 from Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra and other carmakers

IST4 Min(s) Read

Explained | The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019, being discussed in Rajya Sabha today

IST2 Min(s) Read

Here's why diagnostic shares had their best single-day performance in nearly a year

IST2 Min(s) Read

Avatar: The Way of Water and the sorcery of spectacle

IST6 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
First Published:  IST
Note To Readers

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Metro Cash and Carry IndiaReliance IndustriesReliance Retail VenturesReliance Retail Ventures Ltd

Previous Article

Tata Communications unit to acquire media enabled service provider Switch Enterprises for Rs 486 crore

Next Article

Ajanta Pharma promoters may sell 4.56% stake via block deal on Thursday