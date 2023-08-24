Reliance Retail launches youth-centric fashion store Yousta

Reliance Retail on Thursday announced the launch of its latest venture, Yousta, a youth-focused fashion retail format. The inaugural Yousta store is now open for business at Hyderabad's Sarath City Mall.

"With contemporary tech-enabled store layouts, Yousta offers high-fashion at affordable prices targeted at young consumers. All products, for instance, are priced below Rs 999, with a majority priced below Rs 499," the company said in a statement.

The store reportedly houses a diverse collection of unisex merchandise, character-themed items, and a weekly refreshed capsule collection called the "Starring Now" collection. It is said to present the latest fashion trends as complete outfits paired with coordinating accessories.

Speaking on the launch, Akhilesh Prasad, President and CEO – Fashion and Lifestyle at Reliance Retail, said, “Yousta is a young and dynamic brand that underlines a way of life, which will grow and evolve with the youth of this country. The team will continuously work with India’s younger generation to understand their evolving fashion needs. Every day will be ‘Day One’ in terms of freshness and relevance. Yousta will not only give a voice to the youth but also give them the freedom to express themselves because, for us, they are absolute stars.”

Reliance Retail added that Yousta stores are equipped with various tech features, including QR-enabled screens for information sharing, self-checkout counters, complimentary Wi-Fi, and charging stations. Yousta has partnered with a non-profit organisation to facilitate customers' donations of old clothes.

The debut collection from Yousta is now available at its Hyderabad store and can also be accessed online through Ajio and JioMart platforms.