homebusiness Newscompanies NewsReliance Retail launches omni channel beauty retail platform Tira for beauty products

Reliance Retail launches omni-channel beauty retail platform Tira for beauty products

By Bhavyata Kagrana  Apr 5, 2023 9:16 PM IST (Updated)
Mini

The retailer has additionally announced the opening of its flagship Tira store at Jio World Drive in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. The Tira store is spread across 4,300 square feet and has been designed by London-headquartered innovation studio, Dalziel & Pow.

business | Apr 5, 2023 6:03 PM IST
Reliance Retail on Wednesday launched an omni-channel beauty retail platform Tira that embarks upon the company's journey towards personalised shopping of beauty products.

Recommended Articles

View All

Employer Branding — here's everything that you want to know about this emerging career choice

Apr 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Finland joins NATO. Here's why Russia is rustled by the world's most powerful military alliance

Apr 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Coach Soch: Debate or dialogue — this is the contemporary dilemma

Apr 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Global Stock Market Trends: Here's a comprehensive analysis and insights into the future performance

Apr 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


The retailer has additionally announced the opening of its flagship Tira store at Jio World Drive in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. The Tira store is spread across 4,300 square feet and has been designed by London-headquartered innovation studio, Dalziel & Pow.
Through the development, Reliance Retail has promised to bring high-quality products to Indian consumers through multiple retail formats. Tira is expected to offer a curated assortment of the best global and home-grown brands.
Also Read: Bharat Dynamics shows a provisional revenue decline of of 12.7% in FY23
One of the unique features of the store includes the presence of the latest beauty tech tools such as virtual try-on to create customized looks and a skin analyser that will personalise and assist consumers to make purchasing decisions based on their needs.
"We are excited to bring the Tira experience to our Indian customers. With Tira, we aim to break down barriers in the beauty space and democratize beauty for consumers across segments.
Our vision for Tira is to be the leading beauty destination for accessible yet aspirational beauty, one that is inclusive and one that harbours the mission of becoming the most loved beauty retailer in India," said Reliance Retail Ventures executive director Isha Ambani.
Also Read: Godrej Consumer Products expects gradual recovery in demand
Further details including shoppable videos, blogs, tutorials, trend-setting tips, personal recommendations and a virtual try-on feature can be taken from Tira’s digital platform. The name Tira has been Inspired by the goddess Rati, who symbolizes love, passion, and beauty, as mentioned in the official press release.
Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
First Published: Apr 5, 2023 6:03 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags