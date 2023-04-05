Reliance Retail launches omni-channel beauty retail platform Tira for beauty products

Reliance Retail on Wednesday launched an omni-channel beauty retail platform Tira that embarks upon the company's journey towards personalised shopping of beauty products.

The retailer has additionally announced the opening of its flagship Tira store at Jio World Drive in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. The Tira store is spread across 4,300 square feet and has been designed by London-headquartered innovation studio, Dalziel & Pow.

Through the development, Reliance Retail has promised to bring high-quality products to Indian consumers through multiple retail formats. Tira is expected to offer a curated assortment of the best global and home-grown brands.

One of the unique features of the store includes the presence of the latest beauty tech tools such as virtual try-on to create customized looks and a skin analyser that will personalise and assist consumers to make purchasing decisions based on their needs.

"We are excited to bring the Tira experience to our Indian customers. With Tira, we aim to break down barriers in the beauty space and democratize beauty for consumers across segments.

Our vision for Tira is to be the leading beauty destination for accessible yet aspirational beauty, one that is inclusive and one that harbours the mission of becoming the most loved beauty retailer in India," said Reliance Retail Ventures executive director Isha Ambani.

Further details including shoppable videos, blogs, tutorials, trend-setting tips, personal recommendations and a virtual try-on feature can be taken from Tira’s digital platform. The name Tira has been Inspired by the goddess Rati, who symbolizes love, passion, and beauty, as mentioned in the official press release.

