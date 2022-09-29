Reliance Retail launches its fashion and lifestyle store AZORTE in Bengaluru

By Sangam Singh

Reliance Retail, India’s largest retailer, launched AZORTE, a premium fashion and lifestyle store brand on Thursday.

With a size of around 18,000 square feet, the first store opened its doors at Bengaluru's posh MG Road. The company plans to ramp up its store presence across key markets over the coming months.

Reliance Retail Limited is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, the holding company of all the retail companies under the RIL (Reliance Industries Limited) Group.

The company, in its press release, said that AZORTE would house the best of global trends and contemporary Indian fashion ranging from footwear, fashion accessories, home, beauty and more.

Akhilesh Prasad, CEO, Fashion and Lifestyle of Reliance Retail, said, “The mid-premium fashion segment is one of fastest growing consumer segments as millennials and the Gen-Z are increasingly demanding the latest of international and contemporary Indian fashion.”

Rakesh Jallipally, VP & Business Head, said AZORTE was India’s first fashion NeoStore that offers high-street fashion with on-trend styles and classics reinvented.

The company further added that its new store format includes several tech-enabled interventions such as smart trial rooms, fashion discovery stations, endless aisles and self-checkout kiosks that would make shopping more enjoyable.

AZORTE is the latest addition to Reliance Retail’s fashion and lifestyle portfolio.

