Reliance Retail opens first standalone Gap store in Mumbai

Reliance Retail has opened the first standalone Gap store in India in Mumbai’s Infiniti Mall, Malad. This is in addition to the 50+ shop-in-shops of GAP that it opened since last year.

Reliance Retail signed a franchise agreement with the American fashion brand Gap Inc in July 2022, two years after Gap exited India, after it parted ways with Arvind Fashions in 2020.

The expansion of Gap’s India presence will include opening of freestanding stores across the country in the coming months. The partnership also entails retailing of the brand through multi-brand stores and digital commerce platforms.

Gap Infiniti Mall will see the entire portfolio of the brand including denim, logo products, khakis and modern essentials for the family across women, men, kids and babies.

“We are thrilled to bring the iconic Gap back to India in a new avatar. On visiting the new Gap stores, customers will not only discover a brand new retail identity, but a tech-enabled shopping experience including smart trial rooms, express check-out, and an omni experience, along with a better price value. While the opening of freestanding stores is an important driver of Gap’s long-term growth plan in India, it also gives us yet another opportunity to bring world-class brands and a differentiated shopping experience to our discerning Indian consumers,” Akhilesh Prasad, president and CEO, Fashion and Lifestyle, Reliance Retail said in a statement.

Gap Inc is an American fashion brand founded in San Francisco in 1969. It entered India first in 2014 through a franchisee agreement with Arvind Fashions. However, Arvind struggled to make Gap profitable in India, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Gap then parted ways with the franchise partnership being terminated in September 2020. At the time, Gap contributed 4.7 percent to Arvind Fashion’s turnover.