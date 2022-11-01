Reliance Retail launches athleisure label Xlerate with Hardik Pandya as brand ambassador

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

Mini Reliance launched Xlerate on its new commerce platform, AJIO Business. The brand covers a wide range of products from sportswear to accessories with style and comfort in mind. Prices start at Rs 699.

Reliance Industries Ltd 's (RIL) retail arm Reliance Retail Ltd on Tuesday, November 1, launched an athleisure brand, Xlerate, on its new commerce platform, AJIO Business.

The brand caters to the unique requirements of sports and fitness enthusiasts who seek style and comfort in their fitness journey. It offers a wide variety of high-quality, functionally-superior sporting merchandise and footwear that deliver industry-leading style and convenience, Reliance Retail said.

Xlerate has something on offer for every value segment, with prices starting at Rs 699. The brand reflects the spirit of fitness-conscious young men and women of India who take an active interest in sports.

Hardik Pandya

Further, Reliance Retail has signed ace Indian cricket all-rounder Hardik Pandya as its brand ambassador. AJIO Business partners with retailers and merchants across the country to empower them with an extensive portfolio of 5,000-plus fashion and lifestyle brands.

The products offered by Xlerate include sports shoes, athletic and lifestyle footwear, apparels such as track pants, T-shirts, shorts, and other accessories. Xlerate products are exclusively available on AJIO Business.

Any retailer in India, including small-sized general sports stores and fashion retail outlets, can place an order for Xlerate products by registering on AJIO Business.

Speaking on the Xlerate launch, Akhilesh Prasad, President and CEO — Fashion and Lifestyle at Reliance Retail, said Xlerate is sure to delight the value-conscious consumer with its superior and affordable product offering.

Commenting on his association with Xlerate, Hardik Pandya said, "I am pleased to associate with Xlerate. I think they have an extremely stylish and comfortable range of products. Their brand ideology, ‘Don’t brake, Xlerate,’ resonates with my philosophy in life, to continue working hard with self-belief and intensity."

Disclaimer : Reliance Industries Ltd . is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.