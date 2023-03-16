JioMart announces Craft Mela from March 17 to 19

Customers can visit the online version of an offline exhibition, where they can learn about Indian handicrafts as well take a look at the unique products on display from March 17 to 19.

Reliance Retail's JioMart on Thursday announced the rollout of Craft Mela, one of the largest handloom as well as handicraft storefronts.

JioMart, via Craft Mela, will have an impact on more than 10,000 artisans and weaves from 22 states and union territories in the country. JioMart already has more than 600 sellers and master artisans on board. Consumers have the option to choose from more than 85,000 products across regions.

Sandeep Varaganti, CEO, JioMart, said, that JioMart is dedicated to empowering the local artisan and weaver community in the country via e-commerce.

"Such initiatives provide sellers with a platform to list and sell their

merchandise online to a diverse customer base. It motivates artisans to embrace online selling," he said.

Talking about Craft Mela, Varaganti said that through it JioMart wants to make authentic indigenous crafts from across the country quickly and easily accessible to customers at the click of a button. "We aim to boost the growth of emerging local art forms that will benefit both artisans and customers, as we broaden our seller base and product assortment," he said.

JioMart during the three-day-long festival, will have have an extensive range of authentic merchandise with intricate designs from Indian artisans and weavers, it said in a statement.

These will include Sambalpuri sarees from Odisha, Kasavu sarees

from Kerala, Block printed bedsheets from Jaipur, Madhubani paintings, Dhokra artwork, Wooden home decor from Jodhpur, beautiful Chikankari hand-work clothes from Lucknow, Channapatna wooden toys, Eco-friendly yoga mats and many more, the statement added.

