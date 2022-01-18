Reliance Retail invests $132 million in Addverb Technologies; startup to deploy robots across hospitals and airports

Reliance Retail has invested $132 million in robotics startup Addverb Technologies. With this investment, Reliance has become the largest shareholder in the company.

The fresh funds will accelerate the company’s expansion in Europe and US and enable it to set up the biggest robotic manufacturing facility at a single location, the startup said in a statement.

CNBC-TV18 on January 14 had reported on Reliance Retail's plans to invest over $130 million in Addverb Technologies

Retailers and consumer-facing companies across the globe are looking at automation to meet a new wave of demand and speed -- in other words, what we call the rise of quick commerce.

Addverb has a capacity to manufacture a variety of 10,000 robots of various kinds in a year through its state of the art manufacturing facility "Bot-Valley". The company is planning to set up a new manufacturing facility in FY 2022-23 which would have capacity to produce 50,000 robots in a year.

Addverb is also looking to start an innovation lab with bases in Europe, US and India to solve the complex problems in the field of human-robotic collaboration, it said.

"Reliance was already one of our esteemed clients with whom we had co-created and delivered highly automated warehouses for their Jio-Mart grocery business. This strategic partnership will help us leverage 5G, battery technology through new energy initiatives, advances in material sciences (carbon fibre) to deliver more advanced and affordable robots," said Sangeet Kumar, CEO and Co-founder, Addverb Technologies.

Addverb is already working in sectors like FMCG, retail, fashion and lifestyle, but with this investment, it aims to deploy its robots across hospitals and airports.

"This association will also provide us an opportunity to deploy robots at scale in omni-channel distribution centres across different segments like e-commerce, retail, grocery, fashion, pharma, digital and petrochemical. With this round of funding we are planning to deploy our robots across hospitals and airports," Kumar said.

Founded in 2016, Addverb Technologies counts Amazon, Flipkart, ITC and Coca-Cola among its clients. It had earlier raised around $11 million in Series A and Pre-Series funding led by Jalaj Ashwin Dani of Asian Paints, making its total funding close to $143 million since its inception.

Addverb leverages artificial intelligence, machine learning, automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS), shuttles, IoT along with their in-house software solutions to improve performance and accuracy of warehouse and factory operations. The company offers robots under concepts such as pick to light, pick by voice, pallet shuttle and yard management.

The robotics startup is aiming to clock $1 billion revenue-run rate in the next 5 years, of which 40 percent is going to come from the international markets, Kumar added.

As per a Fortune Business Insights report, globally, the logistics robots market is expected to touch $17.82 billion by 2028. In the Asia-Pacific region, the demand will be driven by the advancements in auto manufacturing, coupled with the escalating growth of the e-commerce industry in India and China.

Disclaimer:

Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.