Reliance Retail FMCG arm launches new range of home and personal care products 

The product line includes Glimmer beauty soaps, Get Real natural soaps, Puric hygiene soaps, Dozo dishwash bars and liquids, HomeGuard toilet and floor cleaners and Enzo laundry detergent powder, liquid and bars.

Reliance Retail's FMCG arm Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) on Wednesday announced the launch of home and personal care products range, in an expansion to its FMCG portfolio. This product line includes Glimmer beauty soaps, Get Real natural soaps, Puric hygiene soaps, Dozo dishwash bars and liquids, HomeGuard toilet and floor cleaners and Enzo laundry detergent powder, liquid and bars.

The portfolio expansion reaffirms and further supports the company’s aim to provide Indian consumers with high-quality FMCG products at affordable prices, Reliance Retail said in a statement.

The products will be available across channels to enable all retailers including kirana stores to offer a wide assortment of daily-need products to Indian consumers, it added.

Also Read: JioMart announces Craft Mela from March 17 to 19

Speaking on the launch, RCPL Spokesperson said, "Our ambition is to help every Indian household get access to quality products at reasonable price points. This range of home and personal care products boasts high efficacy with superior formulation. These have been developed keeping “Real India” consumer problems at their core."

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd is the FMCG arm and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL). The company, in the coming months plans to aggressively scale up these launches through omni-channel distribution across India to further strengthen its FMCG portfolio.

In Q3, that concluded in December 2022, Reliance Retail's income from operations increased by 17 percent year over year (YoY), totaling Rs 67,634 crore. In the same period last year, Reliance Retail's total income was Rs 57,717 crore. In comparison to Q3 FY22, the net profit for the quarter increased 6.2 percent YoY to Rs 2,400 crore. According to the business, foot traffic reached 201 million across all formats and regions, representing a gain of 25 percent YoY.