Reliance Retail becomes official retailer for GAP in India

Reliance Retail Ltd, a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), on July 6 announced that it will bring iconic American fashion brand GAP to India.

"Through the long-term franchise agreement, Reliance Retail has become the official retailer for GAP across all channels in India. Reliance Retail will introduce GAP’s latest fashion offerings to Indian consumers through a mix of exclusive brand stores, multi-brand store expressions and digital commerce platforms," the company said in a statement.

The partnership is aimed at leveraging GAP’s position as a leading casual lifestyle brand, and Reliance Retail’s established competencies in operating robust omni-channel retail networks and scaling local manufacturing, and driving sourcing efficiencies, it said.

Founded in San Francisco in 1969, GAP continues to build on its heritage grounded in denim and connect with customers online and in company-operated and franchise retail locations globally. It projects an American style that bridges the gap between individuals, generations, and cultures.

"At Reliance Retail, we pride ourselves in bringing the latest and best to our customers and we are happy to announce the addition of iconic American brand, GAP to our fashion and lifestyle portfolio.

We believe that Reliance and GAP complement each other in their vision to bring industry-leading fashion products and retail experiences to their consumers," said Akhilesh Prasad, CEO of fashion & lifestyle, Reliance Retail Ltd.

"We look forward to growing the GAP business across key international markets," said Adrienne Gernand, Managing Director of International, Global Licensing and Wholesale at GAP Inc.

"Partnering with regional experts, like Reliance Retail in India, allows us to deliver our relevant, purpose-driven brand to customers around the globe while continuing to diversify our business portfolio through our partner-based model," Gernand said.