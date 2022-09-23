    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homebusiness Newscompanies News

    Reliance New Energy to acquire 20% stake in US-based solar technology firm Caelux

    Reliance New Energy to acquire 20% stake in US-based solar technology firm Caelux

    Reliance New Energy to acquire 20% stake in US-based solar technology firm Caelux
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Kanishka Sarkar   IST (Updated)

    Mini

    Reliance Industries Energy will acquire a 20 percent stake in California-headquartered company Caelux Corporation for $12 million, the company announced on Friday.

    Reliance Industries Energy will acquire a 20 percent stake in California-headquartered company Caelux Corporation for $12 million, the company announced on Friday.
    In early trade, Reliance Industries shares were trading in the red, down 0.10 percent from the previous close at Rs 2466.05 at 9:45 am. The stock fell almost a percent intraday.
    Reliance Industries’ wholly-owned subsidiary has also entered into a strategic partnership agreement with the solar tech firm for technical collaboration and commercialisation of the latter’s technology.
    “This investment will accelerate product and technology development for Caelux, including the construction of its pilot line in the United States, for expediting the commercial development of its technology,” Reliance said in a statement.
    The transaction will not require any regulatory approval and is expected to be completed by end of September.
    Caelux is involved in the research and development of perovskite-based solar technology. “Its proprietary technology enables high-efficiency solar modules that can produce 20 percent more energy over the 25-year lifetime of a solar project at significantly lower installed cost,” as per the statement.
    Also Read: Reliance is set to take on HUL, ITC and others in everyday items – here’s what it may take to disrupt the space
    At a time when Reliance is setting up a global-scale integrated photovoltaic Giga factory at Gujarat’s Jamnagar, the collaboration will help the conglomerate produce more powerful and lower-cost solar modules leveraging Caelux’s products, it said.
    Reliance’s chairman Mukesh Ambani said, “The investment in Caelux aligns with our strategy to create the most advanced green energy manufacturing ecosystem…We believe Caelux’s proprietary perovskite-based solar technology provides us with access to next leg of innovation in crystalline solar modules.”
    Also Read: Jio to launch 5G in key metros by Diwali — to invest Rs 2 lakh crore for pan-India coverage by end of 2023
    First Published:  IST
    Note To Readers

    Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Reliance IndustriesReliance New Energy Solar

    Previous Article

    Tata Steel to merge all Tata Group metal companies with itself

    Next Article

    IOL Chemicals and Pharma board approves investment of $2.1 million in Uspharma

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng