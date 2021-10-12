Reliance New Energy Solar to invest $29 million in Germany's NexWafe as lead investor

NexWafe GmbH (NexWafe), a German manufacturer of silicon wafers for solar panels, on Tuesday, announced the induction of Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd (RNESL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) as a strategic lead investor in its EUR 39 million ($45 million) Series C financing round with an investment of EUR 25 million ($29 million) in phase one.

RNESL will acquire 86,887 series C preferred shares of the face value of EUR 1 each of NexWafe at a price of EUR 287.73 per share aggregating EUR 25 million. RNESL will also be issued 36,201 warrants which are exercisable for a consideration of EUR 1 per warrant subject to achievement of agreed milestones. The transaction is proposed to be completed by end of October 2021, RIL said in a regulatory filing.

The investment by RIL will accelerate product and technology development for NexWafe, including the completion of the commercial development of NexWafe’s solar photovoltaic products on prototype lines in Freiburg. Reliance and NexWafe have also entered into an India Strategic Partnership Agreement providing for joint technology development and commercialization, at scale, of high-efficiency monocrystalline green solar wafers, the company said in a statement.

Reliance, through this partnership, will secure access to NexWafe’s proprietary technology and plans to build large-scale wafer manufacturing facilities in India using the NexWafe processes and technology.

NexWafe is developing and producing monocrystalline silicon wafers grown directly from inexpensive raw materials, going directly from the gas phase to finished wafers. This proprietary process obviates the need for costly and energy-intensive intermediate steps such as polysilicon production and ingot pulling on which traditional wafer manufacturing relies, the company added.

The company uses in-line manufacturing, both for the formation of an initial release layer as well as for epitaxial deposition of silicon in an atmospheric chemical vapour deposition process. NexWafe’s unique patented technology is expected to drastically cut wafer production costs, making solar photovoltaics the lowest-cost form of renewable energy available.

Reliance's investment in NexWafe further underscores its goal of making India the world’s leading green energy provider by leapfrogging existing technology, thus creating the world’s most cost- and energy-efficient photovoltaic process at scale.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd, said, "We at Reliance have always believed in being ahead of the technology curve in all our businesses. Our partnership with NexWafe testifies to this yet again, as we embark on an ambitious mission to meet the affordable green energy needs of India’s rapidly growing economy. Our investment in NexWafe signals an important step towards accelerating India’s green energy transition and positioning India as a global leader in photovoltaic manufacturing."

"We believe NexWafe’s innovative ultra-thin wafer will give solar manufacturers a significant advantage over existing photovoltaic technologies, helping consumers in India and globally realize the benefits of solar energy more quickly and more efficiently. For Reliance, our foray into solar and other types of renewable energy is much more than a business opportunity. It is our way of caring for Planet Earth and contributing to the global mission of saving it from the looming climate crisis," Ambani said.

Davor Sutija, CEO of NexWafe, said, "With its strategic partnership with NexWafe, Reliance can bring the latest in solar wafer innovation to India while also levelling the global playing field for photovoltaic manufacturers, expanding manufacturing beyond a single source market."

NexWafe chairman Bart Markus said, "Reliance is famed for its ability to create quality products at the most competitive prices, so its commitment to helping us reshape and reinvent the silicon wafer will be, we believe, game-changing for helping the world deploy high-efficiency photovoltaics at scale."

Other investors joining Reliance in the Series C Round include InnoEnergy, Lynwood, Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures and other incumbent and new investors, adding another nearly EUR 10 million ($12 million) to the round. Additionally, InnoEnergy, will also convert its current debt of EUR 4 million ($4.7 million) in NexWafe into equity at the same share price as the Series C Round shares.

ACXIT Capital Partners is acting as the exclusive financial advisor to NexWafe. International law firms GÖRG and Raeder are acting as legal counsel to the company. Linklaters acted as the legal advisor and Deloitte as the accounting and tax advisor to Reliance on this transaction.

