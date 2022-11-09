Reliance unit's smart city near Gurugram attracts four Japanese companies

By Nishtha Pandey

Nihon Kohden, Panasonic, Denso, and T-Suzuki are four Japanese firms that have established their offices in the Model Economic Township Limited (MET City), a fully owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), which is building a brand-new smart city in Jhajjar, close to Gurugram in Haryana.

MET City, one of North India's fastest-growing greenfield smart cities, has 400 industrial customers, a walk-to-work layout, and world-class infrastructure, said S V Goyal, CEO of MET City. It is spread across more than 8,000 acres of land.

MET City is a Japan Industrial Township (JIT) and houses four leading Japanese companies in its integrated industrial township.

"Nihon Kohden, a manufacturer of medical devices, recently did a ground-breaking ceremony on their plot at MET City," billionaire Mukesh Ambani's firm said in a statement. It said the facility of Nihon Kohden would be the firm's largest manufacturing facility in India.

"Being a Japan Industrial Township, we are very happy to have more Japanese companies coming to us. The plug-n-play infrastructure of MET City is an added advantage for any company coming to us for their requirement," Goyal said.

Vaibhav Mittal, Vice President and Head of Business Development at MET City, said the goal is to attract more and more Japanese businesses to MET City and make it one of the most sought-after commercial hubs in North India.

Kentaro Kusano, managing director of Nihon Kohden India Pvt Ltd, said the new 8,900 square meter hematology analyser reagent plant in the MET City would be roughly four times larger than the company's current factory in Gujarat.

"This facility marks an important milestone for our commitment to growing our business in India and positions Nihon Kohden well to achieve our vision for India – to be a trusted partner and provider to improve healthcare in the country," Kusano said.

The MET City project's trunk infrastructure, which consists of a water treatment facility, a 220 kV substation built by MET City, a broad road network, and considerable landscaping, has already been completed.

