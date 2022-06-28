As the guard changes at Jio, here is a look at milestones crossed under Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited has approved the appointment of Akash Ambani , Non-executive Director, as chairman of the board of directors of the company.

Mukesh Ambani has resigned as the director of the company with effect from June 27, Reliance Jio Infocomm said in a statement.

The company board has also approved the appointment of Raminder Singh Gujral and K.V. Chowdary as additional directors of the company for a period of five years.

Here are the key milestones Reliance Jio has achieved under Mukesh Ambani: