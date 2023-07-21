Reliance Jio posts strong first quarter results, in line with estimates

Jio Infocomm delivers a steady set of first quarter numbers, where profits grew 12 percent year on year, helped by 10 percent rise in revenues and expanding margins.

For the first quarter of FY24, Reliance Jio posts financial results largely in line with the Street estimates. The revenues grew 10 percent year on year to Rs 24,042 crore, compared with Rs 21,873 crore in the same quarter of last year.

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at Rs 12,578 crore is 15 percent higher year on year compared with Rs 10,964 crore in first quarter of FY23. The EBITDA margins are at 52.3 percent, a sharp improvement from 50.1 percent in first quarter of FY23.

The net profits grew 12 percent year on year to Rs 4,863 crore compared with Rs 4,335 crore in first quarter of FY23.

Disclosure

: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.