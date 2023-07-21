CNBC TV18
    Reliance Jio posts strong first quarter results, in line with estimates

    By Vahishta Unwalla  Jul 21, 2023 4:50:46 PM IST (Published)

    Jio Infocomm delivers a steady set of first quarter numbers, where profits grew 12 percent year on year, helped by 10 percent rise in revenues and expanding margins.

    For the first quarter of FY24, Reliance Jio posts financial results largely in line with the Street estimates. The revenues grew 10 percent year on year to Rs 24,042 crore, compared with Rs 21,873 crore in the same quarter of last year, while the CNBC-TV18 poll stood at Rs 24,124 crore.

    The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at Rs 12,578 crore is 15 percent higher year on year compared with Rs 10,964 crore in first quarter of FY23. This is marginally lower than the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 12,656 crore.
    The EBITDA margins are at 52.3 percent, largely in line with the CNBC-TV18 poll of 52.5 percent. This is a sharp improvement from 50.1 percent in first quarter of FY23.
    The net profits grew 12 percent year on year to Rs 4,863 crore compared with Rs 4,335 crore in first quarter of FY23. This is higher than the Street estimates of Rs 4,800 crore.
    Disclosure
    : Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
