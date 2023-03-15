Jio Plus will be available starting March 22 in all Jio stores and through the home delivery option as well.

Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries Ltd ., has introduced a new set of postpaid family plans called Jio Plus at Rs 399 per month.

Jio Plus will be available starting March 22 in all Jio stores and through the home delivery option as well.

The launch will allow a family of four to try the services free of cost for a month. The additional three add-on connections will be available at Rs 99 per SIM, taking the total monthly charge for four postpaid connections to Rs 696 for a family of four.

Data of 75 GB per month will be available for the Rs 399 plan, while the Rs 699 family plan will have 100 GB data per month. The Rs 699 plan, coupled with the three additional SIM, will take the total to Rs 996 per month.

An individual plan for the same will start at Rs 299 along with 30 GB data, while the Rs 599 individual plan will have unlimited data usage.

Although Reliance Jio's new entry family post-paid plan will renew expectations of subscriber gains, postpaid are not as price sensitive and Jio's Rs 996 offer is comparable to Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea offers at Rs 999, brokerage firm CLSA wrote in a note. "Besides, Jio's individual postpaid tariff hike of 50 percent will make entry plan comparable to Vodafone Idea and cut Bharti Airtel's tariff premium from 100 percent to 33 percent," the firm said.

Reliance Jio has made limited inroads into postpaid so far and has made another attempt to garner higher Average Revenue per User (ARPU) postpaid plans with the family offer launch.

“The idea behind launching Jio Plus is to offer exciting new benefits and experiences to discerning post-paid users. Jio has further strengthened its network experience by expanding True 5G to 331 cities,” Akash M Ambani, chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm, said in a statement.

Reliance Jio's ARPU for the December quarter stood at Rs 178.20, rising from Rs 177.2 in the previous quarter.