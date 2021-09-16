Reliance Jio files police complaint against fake message on social media

Reliance Jio has filed a complaint with the Mumbai Crime Branch about a fake release being circulated on social media.

The fake release starts with, “Reliance Jio to Acquire Federal Bank at 10 Billion USD valuation. Jio to enter banking industry with the acquisition.”

The release further says that Jio is paying over Rs 73,000 crore to acquire Federal Bank and thus enter banking.

"The fake release is being circulated in a WhatsApp media and analyst group by an "unknown identity without even giving his number," said Jio in its complaint to the joint commissioner of the Mumbai Crime Branch.

Jio said the release is "absolutely fake" and requested the Crime Branch to investigate the matter.​

Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.