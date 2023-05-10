What makes Reliance Industries shares the most attractive they've been in seven years

Attractive valuations, along with potential value unlocking prospects is driving analyst optimism on the stock.

Analysts tracking oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries are the most bullish they have ever been in the last seven years.

As many has 33 out of the 38 analysts that track the company have a buy recommendation on the stock.

Shares of India's largest company by market capitalisation have risen as much as 400 percent over the last seven years, but have underperformed this year. Attractive valuations, along with potential value unlocking prospects is driving analyst optimism on the stock.

The average consensus price target on the street for Reliance Industries is Rs 2,834.33 per share, implying a potential upside of 15 percent from current levels.

So what is driving analyst optimism?

Reliance Industries had a very strong March quarter, where the company beat estimates on all parameters. It reported its highest-ever quarterly profit, led by strong performance from the O2C business.

The oil-to-chemical business saw operating profit rise by 17 percent during the quarter, which was the highest ever despite global uncertainties. Margin also expanded to 12.7 percent from 9.6 percent in December.

“The O2C business has an element of gas pricing which has not yet been completely factored in. The petchem business is probably is the one that has gone into a steady state on both revenue and margins but refining will continue to have its own share of ups and downs given global geopolitical situations," Market Expert Prakash Diwan said.

"O2C is the core business, it is the oldest business and if that were to fire then it becomes a very strong base for the capital intensive nature of other businesses to be sustained," he added.

Value Unlocking Prospects

Shareholders of Reliance Industries, along with the its secured and unsecured creditors have approved the resolution to demerge the company's financial services arm - Reliance Strategic Ventures.

Shareholders of Reliance Industries will receive one share of the demerged entity for every one share held in the parent company.

"I think Jio Financial will be in a league of its own, it will have a superb tech platform. And it will take on the likes of all the new FinTech players, at the same time, it will have the financial muscle power and the resources of a traditional NBFC as well. So very positive on the listing. I'm sure it will trade at premium valuations from day one," Dipan Mehta of Elixir Equities said.

The Street's View

Brokerage firm JPMorgan says Reliance's "disciplined capital allocation" and maintaining its net debt-EBITDA below 1 times should assuage investor concerns about leverage. It is overweight on Reliance Industries with a price target of Rs 2,960.

Jio generating healthy free cash flow with elevated 5G capex can open up the next leg of growth, says Jefferies. Citing favourable valuations, Jefferies maintained a buy rating with a price target of Rs 3,125.