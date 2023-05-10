What makes Reliance Industries shares the most attractive they've been in seven years

Attractive valuations, along with potential value unlocking prospects is driving analyst optimism on the stock.

Analysts tracking oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries are the most bullish they have ever been in the last seven years.

As many has 33 out of the 38 analysts that track the company have a buy recommendation on the stock.

Shares of India's largest company by market capitalisation have risen as much as 400 percent over the last seven years, but have underperformed this year. Attractive valuations, along with potential value unlocking prospects is driving analyst optimism on the stock.