Reliance Industries shareholders to meet on May 2 to approve Jio Financial demerger

According to brokerage firm Macquarie, Jio Financial Services will be valued at more than Rs 1.52 lakh crore and become the fifth largest financial services firm in India.
Secured creditors, unsecured creditors and shareholders of Reliance Industries will meet on May 2 to approve the proposed demerger of Reliance Strategic Ventures. Post the approval, the unit, which is the financial services subsidiary of the oil-to-telecom conglomerate, will be renamed Jio Financial Services.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Protection against flu — we must act now to help strengthen India’s prevention strategy
Mar 31, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Karnataka Election 2023: Why these Lingayat and Vokkaliga-dominated seats are crucial
Mar 30, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
World Bipolar Day: Here's why this disease is still a complex affair despite competent therapies
Mar 30, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
This Jadavpur University alumnus has created world’s first energy-saving paint and other amazing stuff
Mar 29, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Shareholders of Reliance Industries will receive one share of the demerged entity for every one share held in the company.
Reliance Industries approved the demerger of the financial services arm in October 2022. Veteran Banker KV Kamath will be the non-executive chairman of the demerged entity.
Jio Financial Services will acquire liquid assets (including treasury shares) of Reliance Industries’ financial services arm to bring adequate regulatory capital for lending to consumers and merchants, and to incubate other financial services verticals, including insurance, payments, e-broking and asset management over the next three years.
Following the demerger, shares of Jio Financial Services will be listed on both BSE and NSE with its share capital rising to Rs 15,005 crore from Rs 232.1 crore, while the paid-up share capital will go up to Rs 6,766 crore from Rs 2.33 crore.
The structure of Jio Financial will allow it to partner with strategic or financial investors, enhancing strategic focus and supporting its growth drivers.
Reliance's financial services business reported combined revenue of Rs 1,535.6 crore in financial year 2022 and had a combined asset base of Rs 27,964 crore.
According to brokerage firm Macquarie, Jio Financial Services will be valued at more than Rs 1.52 lakh crore and become the fifth largest financial services firm in India.
Shares of Reliance Industries made a 52-week low last week of Rs 2,180 and has recovered 3 percent from those levels. The stock is down 13 percent so far this year.
Also Read: Kotak Securities says RIL can lead market across multiple verticals, retains 'buy' rating
(Edited by : Hormaz Fatakia)
Note To Readers
Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust that controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!