Reliance Industries shareholders, creditors pass resolution for demerger of financial services arm

Brokerage firm Jefferies expects Jio Financial Services to list by September this year and focus on consumer & merchant lending & non-lending businesses.

Shareholders of Reliance Industries, along with the its secured and unsecured creditors have approved the resolution to demerge the company's financial services arm - Reliance Strategic Ventures.

Nearly 100 percent of the votes cast were in favour of the resolution.

With the approvals now in place, the unit will be renamed as Jio Financial Services.

Reliance Industries had approved the demerger of the financial services arm in October 2022. Veteran Banker KV Kamath will be the non-executive chairman of the demerged entity.

Shareholders of Reliance Industries will receive one share of the demerged entity for every one share held in the parent company.

Jio Financial Services will acquire liquid assets (including treasury shares) of Reliance Industries’ financial services arm to bring adequate regulatory capital for lending to consumers and merchants, and to incubate other financial services verticals, including insurance, payments, e-broking and asset management over the next three years.

Following the demerger, shares of Jio Financial Services will be listed on both BSE and NSE.

Reliance's financial services business reported combined revenue of Rs 1,535.6 crore in financial year 2022 and had a combined asset base of Rs 27,964 crore.

According to brokerage firm Macquarie, Jio Financial Services will be valued at more than Rs 1.52 lakh crore and become the fifth largest financial services firm in India.

Brokerage firm Jefferies expects Jio Financial Services to list by September this year and focus on consumer & merchant lending & non-lending businesses.

Jefferies expects Jio Financial Services to contribute Rs 134 - Rs 224 in the parent company's price target of Rs 3,100. The firm has ascribed a base case valuation of Rs 179 for the demerged entity.

Shares of Reliance Industries have risen 4 percent over the last one month.