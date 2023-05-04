English
Reliance Industries shareholders, creditors pass resolution for demerger of financial services arm

By Hormaz Fatakia  May 4, 2023 6:02:01 AM IST (Updated)

Brokerage firm Jefferies expects Jio Financial Services to list by September this year and focus on consumer & merchant lending & non-lending businesses.

Shareholders of Reliance Industries, along with the its secured and unsecured creditors have approved the resolution to demerge the company's financial services arm - Reliance Strategic Ventures.

Nearly 100 percent of the votes cast were in favour of the resolution.
With the approvals now in place, the unit will be renamed as Jio Financial Services.
Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust that controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.

