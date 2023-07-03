Reliance Industries Share Price: Stock at day's high ahead of Jio Phone launch, KG-D6 developments

Reliance Industries has turned positive on a year-to-date basis ahead of the Jio Phone launch which is scheduled to take place later this evening.

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd . are trading at the day's high, with gains of nearly 2 percent at Rs 2,600. The stock is now just 6 percent away from its 52-week high.

The stock is now the top contributor to the gains on the Nifty 50 index, contributing nearly 37 points to the gains.

Reliance Industries has been in the news today as its joint venture with British Petroleum (BP) began commercial production from the third deepwater field in India's KG-D6 block. The MJ field represents the last of the tree major new deepwater developments of the RIL-BP consortium.

Cumulatively, these three fields are likely to produce around 30 million standard cubic metres of gas per day.

The stock is also in focus ahead of the Jio Phone launch which is scheduled to take place later this evening.

Brokerage firm JPMorgan said that it sees a positive earnings environment for Indian refiners, including Reliance Industries and expects headline Gross Refining Margin (GRMs) to move higher in the coming months, as diesel cracks firm up into the post summer months.

JPMorgan is overweight on Reliance Industries with a price target of Rs 2,960 and highlights the stock as among its top bets within the space. It still believes that the recent underperformance is due to flows and not due to any fundamental deterioration in any business. The brokerage continues to see Reliance Industries offering attractive risk-reward over the next 12-months.

Shares of Reliance Industries are trading 2.1 percent higher at Rs 2,604. The stock has turned positive on a year-to-date basis, and is now up 1.1 percent for 2023.

Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.