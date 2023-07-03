Reliance Industries Share Price: Stock at day's high ahead of Jio Phone launch, KG-D6 developments

Reliance Industries has turned positive on a year-to-date basis ahead of the Jio Phone launch which is scheduled to take place later this evening.

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd . are trading at the day's high, with gains of nearly 2 percent at Rs 2,600. The stock is now just 6 percent away from its 52-week high.

The stock is now the top contributor to the gains on the Nifty 50 index, contributing nearly 37 points to the gains.

Reliance Industries has been in the news today as its joint venture with British Petroleum (BP) began commercial production from the third deepwater field in India's KG-D6 block. The MJ field represents the last of the tree major new deepwater developments of the RIL-BP consortium.