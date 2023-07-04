JioBharat better placed to disrupt market versus JioPhone, say analysts — Reliance shares slip post launch

Reliance Industries shares slipped over a percent in early trade on July 4, a day after the Mukesh Ambani led conglomerate’s telecom subsidiary Jio launched internet-enabled JioBharat feature phone priced at Rs 999.

With the introduction of Jio Bharat phone platform, Reliance Jio aims to lead a '2G-free India' campaign and mark the transition towards 4G network. “This platform is specifically designed to empower the 250 million feature phone users in the country by providing them with access to internet-enabled phones, thereby bridging the digital divide, the company said in its statement on July 3.

Brokerage firm Citi is of the view that the phone’s specifications (like screen size, apps, etc.) are inferior to the JioPhone that was launched in 2017. Emkay Global Financial Services also believes Jio’s new phone is better placed to disrupt the market versus the original JioPhone, as it is a more-focused product, has simpler value proposition and has better distribution and production planning.

According to Citi, the key attractiveness is likely to be the monthly plan of Rs123 that offers unlimited voice. However, given the phone’s Rs999 upfront price tag, it may initially appeal only to those looking to buy a new feature phone and may not immediately disrupt Bharti and Voda Idea’s 2G base.

“Unlike Bharti’s clear premiumisation strategy, Jio also remains focused on further expanding its subscriber base. Additionally, this development could arguably signal reduced probability of a tariff hike in the near term,” it said.

Emkay too said the launch will delay the tariff hike discussion further, which will likely impact Vi more. “We retain our long-term positive stance on RJio and Airtel,” it said.