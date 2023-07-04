JioBharat better placed to disrupt market versus JioPhone, say analysts — Reliance shares slip post launch

Reliance Industries shares slipped over a percent in early trade on July 4, a day after the Mukesh Ambani led conglomerate’s telecom subsidiary Jio launched internet-enabled JioBharat feature phone priced at Rs 999.

With the introduction of Jio Bharat phone platform, Reliance Jio aims to lead a '2G-free India' campaign and mark the transition towards 4G network. “This platform is specifically designed to empower the 250 million feature phone users in the country by providing them with access to internet-enabled phones, thereby bridging the digital divide, the company said in its statement on July 3.