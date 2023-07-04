CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsJioBharat better placed to disrupt market versus JioPhone, say analysts — Reliance shares slip post launch

JioBharat better placed to disrupt market versus JioPhone, say analysts — Reliance shares slip post launch

JioBharat better placed to disrupt market versus JioPhone, say analysts — Reliance shares slip post launch
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Kanishka Sarkar  Jul 4, 2023 9:52:12 AM IST (Published)

Reliance Industries shares slipped over a percent in early trade on July 4, a day after the Mukesh Ambani led conglomerate’s telecom subsidiary Jio launched internet-enabled JioBharat feature phone priced at Rs 999.

Live TV

Loading...

With the introduction of Jio Bharat phone platform, Reliance Jio aims to lead a '2G-free India' campaign and mark the transition towards 4G network. “This platform is specifically designed to empower the 250 million feature phone users in the country by providing them with access to internet-enabled phones, thereby bridging the digital divide, the company said in its statement on July 3.
Brokerage firm Citi is of the view that the phone’s specifications (like screen size, apps, etc.) are inferior to the JioPhone that was launched in 2017. Emkay Global Financial Services also believes Jio’s new phone is better placed to disrupt the market versus the original JioPhone, as it is a more-focused product, has simpler value proposition and has better distribution and production planning.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X