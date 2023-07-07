Reliance Industries Share Price: NCLT approves financial services demerger, stock extends gains

Brokerage firm Macquarie had written in a note that Jio Financial Services will be valued at more than Rs 1.52 lakh crore and become the fifth-largest financial services firm in India.

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd . are the top contributors to the Nifty 50 upside and are also leading the recovery on the index this Friday after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the scheme of arrangement for Reliance Strategic Investments.

The company said that it will now take the necessary steps for share allotment and listing of Reliance Strategic Investments, which will be renamed and listed as JIO Financial Services Ltd.

Jio Financial Services will bring in treasury shares of Reliance Industries worth Rs 1 lakh crore as capital. If one assumes a minimum leverage of just three times, the book size of Jio Financial Services can be worth Rs 3 lakh crore, which is higher than the Bajaj Finance Assets Under Management of Rs 2.7 lakh crore.

Currently, NBFCs have a leverage of 5-6 times.

JPMorgan has also maintained its overweight rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 2,960. The brokerage is expecting more details on Jio Financial Services at Reliance Industries' upcoming AGM. As of now, JPMorgan has ascribed only treasury stake of Reliance Industries that JFS would own as value for JFS.

"We believe that implied value could move higher as details on business strategy, targets and milestones are made public," the note said.

JPMorgan further said that improving newsflow could drive RIL's shares higher after the recent underperformance. The underperformance came despite underlying earnings remaining strong.

Shares of Reliance Industries are trading 0.7 percent higher at Rs 2,657.40. The stock is the biggest contributor to the Nifty 50's recovery from opening lows, with 14.4 points to the upside.

Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.